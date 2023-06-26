Man arrested after stabbing at Nottingham tram stop
- Published
A man has been arrested following a stabbing at a Nottingham tram stop.
Police confirmed they were called to Highbury Vale tram stop in Basford shortly after 11:10 BST on Monday.
No details about the suspect or the condition of the victim have been released.
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said it had restarted services between Wilkinson Street and Phoenix Park, but those between Wilkinson Street and Bulwell were still suspended.
Officers are still at the scene and an appeal for witnesses has been made.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.