Aspley: Boy, 17, charged after teenager stabbed
A 17-year-old boy will appear in court after being charged after the stabbing of a 15-year-old in Nottingham.
Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Nottingham Road in Aspley to 21:55 BST on Thursday.
A spokesman said the victim is in a "stable but very serious" condition in hospital and has had surgery.
The other boy has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and possession of cannabis.
He cannot be named for legal reasons, and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Monday.
