Four arrests as drugs and weapons seized by police
Four people have been arrested after drugs, weapons and power tools were seized by police.
Nottinghamshire Police said its Operation Reacher team carried out a raid on four properties on Byron Close in Newark on Wednesday.
Class A and B drugs, an electric bike, knives, mobile phones and power tools were among the items confiscated.
The joint operation with officers in Lincolnshire was described as "a great result for everyone involved".
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, while a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
A 32-year-old man was arrested for burglary offences committed in Lincolnshire, while a 51-year-old man was arrested for unrelated offences after being spotted in the area by officers carrying out the Newark raids.
