Ashfield District Council leader Jason Zadrozny charged with fraud
- Published
The leader of Ashfield District Council in Nottinghamshire has been charged with fraud and several other offences.
Jason Zadrozny is charged with 12 counts of fraud by false representation, five counts of money laundering and four counts of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of income tax.
The 42-year-old also faces one count of possession of a Class A drug.
He is due to appear in court next month.
The Ashfield Independents councillor has been leader of the authority since 2018 and is also a Nottinghamshire county councillor.
Nottinghamshire Police said the fraud by false representation charges related to the alleged misuse of Nottinghamshire County Council funds between 14 February 2018 and 16 February 2021.
The money laundering charges relate to alleged offences between 3 April 2018 and 6 June 2019, while the income tax evasion charges relate to alleged offences between 1 January 2007 and 1 February 2022.
The drug possession charge relates to the alleged possession of cocaine on 10 September 2021.
Mr Zadrozny, of Sutton Road, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on 21 July.
Fellow district councillor Tom Hollis, 30, of Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, will appear on the same date after being charged with two offences under the Localism Act 2011.
Nottinghamshire Police said the charges related to allegedly failing to declare his disclosable pecuniary interest in a property, between 30 May 2019 and 10 September 2021, as required under the act.
Ashfield District Council and Nottinghamshire County Council have declined to comment.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.