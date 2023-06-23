Nottingham tram services restored after crash repairs
Trams are running again along a route in Nottingham following a crash that caused services to be suspended.
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said it has completed repairs at Bulwell where a tram had collided with a pole carrying overhead wires on 12 June.
Services had been suspended between the Wilkinson Street stop and Hucknall while the work was carried out.
NET said, on Friday, all services had been restored and thanked passengers for their patience.
The company had previously apologised to passengers and businesses on the route for the disruption caused.
It said it was investigating what caused the accident.
