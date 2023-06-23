Sherwood: Nottinghamshire County Council HQ to feature in new series
- Published
Nottinghamshire County Council's headquarters is to be used for the filming of BBC series Sherwood, the authority has confirmed.
The drama, whose first series aired last year, was written by Ashfield-born playwright James Graham.
A second series has been filmed at locations across the county, including County Hall at West Bridgford.
Nottingham Castle was also among the filming locations for the new series, the authority said.
Filming of one scene will take place inside the council's chamber, where staff have been seen taking down photographs of old councillors and replacing them with pictures of actors.
Keith Girling, cabinet member for economic development and asset management, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he was "delighted" by the filming news.
"In the same week the women's Ashes takes place at the nearby Trent Bridge Cricket Ground, and following the announcement Nottinghamshire will once again host a stage of the Tour of Britain cycle race, this truly is recognition we have what it takes to stage major sporting and cultural events successfully," he said.
"We are really excited to be welcoming the cast and support crew here over the coming days and we hope they enjoy their short stay with us."
The first series of the drama focused on a Nottinghamshire former mining community which was rocked by two murders, with deep-seated tensions from the Miners' Strike resurfacing.
Three-time BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard will direct the second series, with Lesley Manville and David Morrissey returning in starring roles.