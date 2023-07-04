Jamie Barrow: Man found guilty of murdering mum and daughters in fire
- Published
A man who killed his neighbour and her two daughters by setting their flat on fire has been found guilty of murder.
Fatoumatta Hydara, 28, died along with Fatimah and Naeemah Drammeh, aged three and one, after their home in Clifton, Nottingham, was set alight in November.
Jamie Barrow, 31, had admitted their manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court but denied three counts of murder.
On Tuesday a jury found him guilty of the more serious charges.
Barrow was also convicted of one count of arson being reckless as to whether life was in danger.
He will be sentenced at the same court on Friday.
The trial had previously been told Barrow had poured petrol through the letterbox of the family's flat, in Fairisle Close, on 20 November and set it alight.
Jurors were told he was unhappy about bags of rubbish being left in an alleyway behind where he and the victims lived.
Prosecutors said Barrow knew the flat's front door was the only way in and out when he set the fire.
