Anger at continuing travel disruption in Nottingham after tram crash
- Published
Passengers and businesses are angry at how long it has taken to restore tram services after a crash on a Nottingham line.
No trams have run between the Wilkinson Street tram stop and Hucknall since one collided with a pole carrying overhead wires in Bulwell on 12 June.
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said it was making every effort to restore services as soon as possible.
The company has been urged to "get its finger out".
Optician Adam Ahmad runs an opticians in Bulwell and said the suspension of the trams had hit his and other businesses.
He told BBC Radio Nottingham Bulwell had felt like a "ghost town" since the trams halted, adding: "We have seen a massive decline in footfall in the High Street. It is causing detriment to the businesses here.
"It's not a great look for the Nottingham. We do feel a bit cut off."
Another Bulwell resident told the BBC the time NET was taking was unacceptable.
"Get your finger out, get it working. Even if it's 24 hours a day, get it fixed," he said.
The crashed tram has now been removed from the site but work continues.
NET said it was investigating what caused the accident.
Head of operations Trevor Stocker said: "We would like to apologise to customers for this ongoing disruption, and thank them for their continued patience and understanding.
"Once the line is clear our engineers can complete repairs to tracks and other infrastructure before restoring power to this section of the network.
"Although this work is expected to take until the end of the week to complete, NET will make every effort to restore services as soon as it can."
NET said replacement buses serving destinations between Wilkinson Street and Hucknall were accepting tram tickets in the meantime.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.