Harvey Holehouse's family 'truly sorry' over 120mph fatal crash
- Published
A young farmer who was killed along with his passenger in a crash had been speeding at over 120mph, police said.
Harvey Holehouse lost control of a Mercedes in Gonalston, Nottinghamshire, in September 2022.
The 19-year-old and Jake Hankins, 17, died when the car collided with an oncoming vehicle, while a second passenger and the driver of the other car were seriously injured.
Mr Holehouse's family said they were "truly sorry" to everyone affected.
The farmer, from Woodborough, lost control of the car on Southwell Road just before 22:45 BST on 22 September.
It hit the oncoming vehicle before both cars left the carriageway.
Mr Holehouse and fellow farmer Mr Hankins, who had been in the back of the car, were pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: "A thorough investigation by Nottinghamshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit found that Harvey's Mercedes had been travelling over 120mph in a 60mph zone."
'Completely devastated'
An inquest held at Nottingham Coroner's Court on Tuesday ruled they died as a result of a road traffic collision.
In a statement, his family said: "To everyone affected by the accident, and especially to Jake's family we are truly sorry.
"We hope the memory of Harvey will not be defined by the events of that night."
The family of Mr Hankins, from Stamford in Lincolnshire, said he was a "kind, gentle, and considerate young man".
They said he "barely knew" Mr Holehouse when he accepted a lift for the 10-minute journey to his college.
"This accident was caused by a complete act of recklessness and has completely devastated not just our lives, but many of the families and friends of those severely injured," they said.
The family has called for inexperienced young drivers to be banned from carrying passengers.
They also said black boxes, whicj monitor how vehicles are driven, should be mandatory for those aged under 25.
