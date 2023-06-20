Flat blaze murder-accused Jamie Barrow found fire 'cathartic'
- Published
A man accused of murdering a mother and her two young children by setting fire to their flat told a psychiatrist that setting fires had "always been cathartic" for him, a court heard.
Fatoumatta Hydara, Fatimah Drammeh and Naeemah Drammeh died in a blaze at their home in Fairisle Close, Clifton, Nottingham, on 20 November.
Jamie Barrow, also of Fairisle Close, is on trial for their murder at Nottingham Crown Court.
The 31-year-old denies the charges.
He also denies one count of arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered, but admits three counts of manslaughter.
On Tuesday a psychiatric report was read to the court in which Mr Barrow said: "Fire has always helped with stress. It has always been cathartic.
"When it goes up it's always a sense of release. The more it goes, the more mesmerised I get."
The trial previously heard that Mr Barrow poured petrol through the letterbox of Mrs Hydara's first-floor property before setting it alight and staying while the blaze took hold.
Mrs Hydara, 28, died two days after the incident, while Fatimah and Naeemah, aged three and one, both died from smoke inhalation during the fire.
Dr Vivek Furtado, an associate clinical professor of forensic psychiatry, told the court Mr Barrow had Emotionally Unstable Personality Disorder (EUPD)
The prosecution witness said this could cause him to self-harm and suffer low mood.
He disagreed with the suggestion that Mr Barrow would set fires to relieve stress.
He said: "He has described having an interest in fires, not necessarily using them as a coping mechanism and they are two different things."
The trial, which began on 12 June, continues.
