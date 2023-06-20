Tour of Britain: Nottinghamshire stage details for 2023 revealed
- Published
Details of where the Nottinghamshire stage of the 2023 Tour of Britain will start and finish have been revealed.
A world-class field of riders will take on a 105 mile (170km) course through Sherwood Forest and the north of the county on Wednesday 6 September.
The fourth stage of the race will begin at Forest Corner, near Edwinstowe, with the finish line in Newark.
The riders will pass close to landmarks including The Major Oak and Southwell Minster.
The full detailed route of the stage has yet to be unveiled but organisers revealed riders will also race through Clumber Park, near Worksop.
It will be the fourth time the county has hosted a Tour of Britain stage since 2017.
Nottinghamshire County Council leader Ben Bradley said: "The stage will once again provide us with a brilliant opportunity to showcase Nottinghamshire to a global television audience of millions and help shine a light on why it is such a great place to live, work and visit."
The county council said some 225,000 fans lined the route of last year's leg between West Bridgford and Mansfield.
It estimated the tour added £4.34m in net visitor expenditure to the county's economy.