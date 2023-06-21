Nottingham attacks: Campaign to name tram after victims
A man is campaigning for a tram to be renamed in memory of the three people who died in attacks in Nottingham.
Adam Odell has suggested one could be named "The BIG Heart", after the first initials of those who died.
Barnaby Webber, Ian Coates and Grace O'Malley-Kumar were all stabbed to death in the city.
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) said it was "a lovely idea" but has not said whether or not it will be renaming one of its trams.
Mr Odell said the idea had received a lot of support when he posted about it on Facebook.
"All the comments have been really positive," he said.
"I think it's what the city wants. The tram goes to the university where the students [Barnaby and Grace] studied, and it goes to Bulwell where Ian worked.
"They will still go to university every day and he will still go to Bulwell every day."
Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar were fatally stabbed on Ilkeston Road just after 04:00 BST on 13 June, while Mr Coates was found dead with knife injuries on Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen.
A man has appeared in court charged with three counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, which relate to three people hit and injured by the van.
Mr Odell was on holiday when the attacks happened but his sister saw one of the injured people who had been hit by the van, as she works nearby in John Lewis.
"It was just awful," said Mr Odell. "It's senseless and it's just too close to home for us as a family.
"I thought there must be something we can do to keep their names alive."
Trams have also been named after famous people in Nottingham, including actress Vicky McClure, ice skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, cricketer Stuart Broad and author DH Lawrence.
A spokesperson from NET said: "We always welcome ideas from members of the community, and we thank Adam Odell for his suggestion to rename a tram in memory of Barnaby, Grace and Ian - the three victims of last week's attacks in Nottingham.
"It's a lovely idea but our thoughts remain with the families and friends at this difficult time."