Nottingham attacks suspect Valdo Calocane back in court
A man charged with the murders of three people who died in attacks in Nottingham has appeared in court.
Valdo Calocane is accused of killing 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65, on 13 June.
The 31-year-old gave his name in court as Adam Mendes.
Scheduling a trial date of 12 January, the judge said the victims' families had been "profoundly and devastatingly affected by the case".
Wearing a grey prison jumper and tracksuit, Mr Calocane was remanded in custody after no application was made for bail at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday morning.
University of Nottingham students Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar were fatally stabbed on Ilkeston Road just after 04:00 BST on Tuesday, while Mr Coates was found dead with knife injuries on Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen.
Mr Calocane is also charged with attempting to murder pedestrians Wayne Birkett, Marcin Gawronski and Sharon Miller after allegedly driving Mr Coates' van at them in Milton Street and Upper Parliament Street, in the city centre.
One man remains in a stable condition in hospital and two people have been discharged, Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust said.
Mr Coates' family attended the court appearance.
Prosecuting, Peter Ratliff said it was a "complex and ongoing investigation with multiple lines of inquiry being pursued".
Judge Nirmal Shant KC asked the defendant to confirm his name was Valdo Calocane, to which he replied, "it is Adam Mendes".
The judge addressed the defence barrister and asked if it would be the proper identification of the defendant.
The defence barrister replied: "Yes."
Addressing Mr Ratliff, the judge said: "There are people in this court who are profoundly and devastatingly affected by this case.
"Can I say through you that they have shown the utmost restraint and dignity and I thank them for it."
The family of Mr Webber, a history student from Taunton in Somerset, previously described their "complete devastation" at the "senseless murder of our son", saying he was a "beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to".
On Sunday, Mr Webber's cricket club, Bishops Hull, announced a memorial game would be taking place to honour their "irreplaceable teammate and friend".
Ms O'Malley-Kumar's family described her as a "truly wonderful and beautiful young lady" and that she would be "so dearly missed".
The medical student, from Woodford in London, had represented Essex in cricket as a teenager and had also played for England Hockey.
Thousands attended vigils at the university and Market Square to remember the victims, and a minute's silence was held ahead of the first Ashes cricket Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, on Friday.
Nottinghamshire Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) the day after the attacks.
The investigation will look at whether the actions of the van driver were influenced by the presence of a police car that was following.
The IOPC said an officer driving the single-crewed vehicle had sight of the suspect driving the van for less than a minute before it hit pedestrians.
The officer immediately stopped to give first aid to those who had been hit, the IOPC added.
Mr Calocane, of no fixed address, is due to enter pleas before Nottingham Crown Court on 25 September.