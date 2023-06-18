Nottingham CCTV appeal over girl's sexual assault on bus
Police investigating the sexual assault of a teenage girl on a bus in Nottingham have issued CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.
The attack took place in the city centre on the afternoon of 6 April as the girl was sat on the back seat.
A male passenger moved the girl's bag and sat next to her before assaulting her and exiting the bus, police said.
The man pictured may have information which could help the investigation into the attack, officers added.
The girl was left shaken by the attack, they said.
