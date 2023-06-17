Valdo Calocane due in court over Nottingham stab attacks
- Published
A man is due in court later charged with the murders of three people who died in stabbing attacks in Nottingham on Tuesday.
Valdo Calocane is accused over the deaths of 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65.
He is also charged with attempted murder after three people were injured when they were hit by a van.
The 31-year-old is due to appear before magistrates in the city.
University of Nottingham students Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar were fatally stabbed on Ilkeston Road just after 04:00 BST on Tuesday, while Mr Coates was found dead with knife injuries on Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen.
Mr Calocane, of no fixed address, is accused of using the van to drive at pedestrians.
One man was struck on Milton Street and left in a critical condition, but a Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust spokesman said he was now stable.
Police said an attempt was also made to run over two other pedestrians in the Sherwood Street area. They are believed to have suffered minor injuries.
Police previously revealed Mr Calocane was a former University of Nottingham student, but said it was not being linked to their inquiry.
The dual Guinea-Bissau/Portuguese national had settled status in the UK through his Portuguese citizenship.
The BBC understands he grew up in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire.
The deaths prompted an outpouring of grief in the city and beyond.
Thousands of people gathered at emotional vigils - at the university on Wednesday and then in the Old Market Square in the city centre on Thursday - where relatives addressed the crowds and paid tribute to their loved ones.
Mr Webber, from Taunton, Somerset, was a first-year history student and keen cricketer, described as "fun, friendly, and full of life in his seminars".
Ms O'Malley-Kumar, from north-east London, was in her first year of studying medicine, while playing top-flight hockey at university. Her family said she was "an adored daughter and sister".
Mr Coates worked at the Huntingdon Academy in Nottingham and was four months from retirement.
His sons, Lee and James, said he was a keen fisherman and "die-hard" Nottingham Forest fan.
On Friday, Mr Webber's family visited the scene of where he was stabbed.
They said they laid flowers on Ilkeston Road because "we owe it to both Barnaby and Grace to let them know we are here".
"As has been expressed by so many already, heartbreak cannot begin to describe our loss," they added.
"As painful as this tribute today has been, it is yet another step forward on the very long, dark journey we have been forced to take."