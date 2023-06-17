Valdo Calocane due in court over Nottingham attacks
A man is due before magistrates in Nottingham charged with the murders of two students and a school care-taker.
Valdo Calocane has been charged with the murders of Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and Ian Coates, 65.
All three were fatally stabbed in the street in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The 31-year-old, of no fixed abode, also been charged with three counts of attempted murder.
In statement yesterday Nottinghamshire Polices Chief Constable urged people not to post prejudicial information to the case online.
