Valdo Calocane due in court over Nottingham attacks

Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates
Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates died at the scene of the attacks

A man is due before magistrates in Nottingham charged with the murders of two students and a school care-taker.

Valdo Calocane has been charged with the murders of Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and Ian Coates, 65.

All three were fatally stabbed in the street in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The 31-year-old, of no fixed abode, also been charged with three counts of attempted murder.

In statement yesterday Nottinghamshire Polices Chief Constable urged people not to post prejudicial information to the case online.

