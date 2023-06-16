Nottingham attacks: Suspect named as Valdo Amissão Mendes Calocane
- Published
The man arrested on suspicion of murdering Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates in Nottingham has been named as Valdo Amissão Mendes Calocane.
Nineteen-year-old students Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar and school caretaker Mr Coates, 65, were stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday.
The suspect, 31, was subsequently arrested and remains in custody.
Officers have been granted a 36-hour extension to continue questioning him.
He graduated in mechanical engineering from the University of Nottingham in 2022.
Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar were attacked with a knife in Ilkeston Road, shortly after 04:00 BST on Tuesday.
Police believe shortly afterwards he attacked Mr Coates - who was found dead from knife injuries in nearby Magdala Road - and stole his van which was then used to hit pedestrians.
One of these was left in a critical condition, but a Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust spokesman said he was now stable.
Vigils for the victims were held at the University of Nottingham's campus on Wednesday and in Nottingham city centre on Thursday.
Ms O'Malley-Kumar's mother Sinead addressed the crowd in the city's Old Market Square and urged them to be "kind to one another".
"Look after each other, don't have hate in your hearts. Say prayers for my baby girl," she said.