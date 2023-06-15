Man arrested after Nottinghamshire town centre 'disturbance'

Market Place Bingham
A cordon was put in place across much of Market Place

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a "disturbance" in Bingham town centre.

Police were called to Market Place at about 15:00 BST on Thursday, with a "commercial premises" evacuated and a cordon put in place across the square.

The arrested man, who is in his 40s, was detained shortly afterwards at Main Street in Stathern, Leicestershire.

Nottinghamshire Police said it was "an isolated incident with no ongoing risk to the public".

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.