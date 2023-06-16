Nottingham attacks: Valdo Calocane charged with three counts of murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the murders of Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Ian Coates in Nottingham.
Nineteen-year-old students Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar and school caretaker Mr Coates, 65, were stabbed in the early hours of Tuesday.
Valdo Calocane has also been charged with attempted murder after three people were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a van.
The 31-year-old will appear before magistrates in the city on Saturday.
University of Nottingham students Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar were fatally stabbed in Ilkeston Road, just after 04:00 BST on Tuesday, while Mr Coates was found dead with knife injuries in Magdala Road after his van was allegedly stolen.
Mr Calocane, of no fixed address, is accused of using the van to drive at pedestrians.
Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust said two patients were now stable with one discharged from hospital.
Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "These charges are a significant development and arise as a result of our thorough investigation into these horrific incidents that occurred in our city.
"We are keenly aware of the deep emotion being felt surrounding these tragic events and the high level of interest, not only in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire but also across the whole country.
"However, posting prejudicial information online about an active case could amount to contempt of court and, in the most serious cases, have the potential to cause the collapse of a trial."
Police previously revealed Mr Calocane was a former University of Nottingham student, but said "this is not believed to be connected with the attack".
Mr Webber, from Taunton, Somerset, was a first-year history student and keen cricketer, described as "fun, friendly, and full of life in his seminars".
Ms O'Malley-Kumar, from north-east London, was in her first year of studying medicine, while playing top-flight hockey at university. Her family said she was "an adored daughter and sister".
Mr Coates worked at the Huntingdon Academy in Nottingham and was four months from retirement.
His sons, Lee and James, said he was a keen fisherman and "die-hard" Nottingham Forest fan.
Their deaths have prompted an outpouring of grief in the city and beyond.
Thousands of people gathered at emotional vigils - at the university on Wednesday and then in the Old Market Square in the city centre on Thursday - where relatives of the victims addressed the crowds and paid tribute to their loved ones.