Nottingham attacks: Police given more time to question suspect
Police have been given another 36 hours to question the suspect in the Nottingham attacks in which three people died.
The 31-year-old man was arrested at about 05:30 BST on Tuesday.
The victims were University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and caretaker Ian Coates, 65.
Police said the suspect was a former student of the university but did not believe this to be behind the attack.
Officers have given more details of three other people injured in the attacks.
They said a man who was run over in the Milton Street area remained in a serious condition in hospital.
An attempt was then made to run over two other pedestrians in the Sherwood Street area. They are believed to have suffered minor injuries.
Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it had referred this part of the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), as a marked police car followed the suspect's van for a short distance before it collided with the two pedestrians.
The force said it was still working alongside Counter Terrorism Policing and keeping an "open mind" on the motives behind these attacks.
A statement added: "A team of dedicated detectives is continuing to question the suspect and building up a strong picture of what happened that morning.
"This has included CCTV gathering, forensics, eye-witness accounts and searching a number of properties in the city."
