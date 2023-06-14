Nottingham: Look after each other, attack victim's father urges
The fathers of two university students killed in attacks in Nottingham have paid emotional tributes to them in a vigil attended by thousands of people.
Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, were killed in the early hours of Tuesday, along with school caretaker Ian Coates, 65.
Mr Webber's father David said: "I'm lost for words, I've lost my baby boy."
Sanjoy Kumar said: "Grace and her friend, they fell together... she loved being here... look after each other."
The vigil was held at the University of Nottingham, where Mr Webber read history and Ms O'Malley-Kumar studied medicine.
In a moving speech, student union community officer Daisy Forster told the families the city's students would support them, adding "we will always be here when you need us".
The Reverend Grant Walton, from the university chaplaincy, described the deaths as "one of those moments which we hoped we'd never encounter" while the university's vice-chancellor, Professor Shearer West, said the lives of the victims had been "curtailed" by a "seemingly random" act of violence.
Both students were keen and talented sportspeople and their university team-mates, wearing sports kit, were among the crowd assembled to remember them.
Mr Webber, of Taunton, Somerset, played hockey, rugby and cricket and Ms O'Malley-Kumar played hockey and cricket.
Mr Coates, whose sons had earlier left tributes at the scene of his death, was also remembered at the event.
Flowers were laid for the pair, killed as they walked home after a night out.
Speaking through tears, Mr Webber's father told the crowd: "I cannot comprehend how I am going to deal with it.
"Myself and Emma and Charlie and his family and friends... I know Barney would be super-touched by everyone that's here.
"He loved it. He loved it here. He couldn't wait to come back. It drove me mad.
"His heart will be with you guys forever and thank you so much. I really can't talk much more."
He handed the microphone to Mr Kumar, who said the crowd who turned out for the vigil was "a lovely sign of the university and the bond you have".
He said his daughter loved being a student and was full of stories of her time at university.
Taking pauses to gather himself, he told the crowd: "The love that we have out here, I just wish we had it everywhere. So, look after each other is the big thing.
"Look after your friends and look after people around you. It is so important."
Prof Shearer West told the crowd: "What should have been a time of celebration and relaxation following the exam period has become a time to mourn tragic loss in the most unimaginable of circumstances."
She said the university was supporting both students' families, adding support was available to any students or colleagues affected by the tragedy.
The university and communities across Nottingham had come together in "grief and remembrance of two much-loved students", she added.
Visiting the scene where Mr Coates was found fatally stabbed, his sons Lee and James Coates said their dad was due to retire in four months.
"He used to take under-privileged kids fishing just to get away from crime. You genuinely couldn't find a nicer guy," Lee said.
The attacks began with the fatal stabbing of students Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley-Kumar in Ilkeston Road, with police receiving a call at 04:04 BST.
Officers believe Mr Coates - who was found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road - was then attacked, with his van being stolen and used to hit pedestrians in Milton Street, leaving one critically injured.
A 31-year-old man was Tasered by officers before being arrested on suspicion of murder.
