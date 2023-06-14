Nottingham attacks: School caretaker named as third victim
A school caretaker has been named as the third victim of a series of linked attacks in Nottingham.
Ian Coates, who was stabbed in Magdala Road in the city, was site manager at Huntingdon Academy in the city.
In a statement, LEAD Academy Trust said he was a "much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile".
The trust also sent condolences to the families of Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar, the students killed in the attacks.
Ross Middleton, executive headmaster of Huntingdon and Warrington Academy, said: "Ian was a much-loved colleague who always went the extra mile for the benefit of our children and will be greatly missed.
"As a school community, it will take time to process this deeply upsetting news.
"We wish to extend our sympathy and condolences to all those affected by yesterday's tragic events."
The attacks happened in the early hours of Tuesday, beginning at about 04:00 BST with the fatal stabbing of University of Nottingham students Mr Webber and Ms O'Malley Kumar in Ilkeston Road.
Mr Coates was stabbed at about 05:30 in Magdala Road, close to the school where he worked.
Police believe his van was then stolen and driven at three people in Milton Street, leaving one critically injured.
A 31-year-old man was Tasered by officers before being arrested on suspicion of murder.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.