Nottingham: Police keeping 'open mind' after three killed in city
- Published
Police say they are keeping an "open mind" after three people died in connected attacks in Nottingham city centre.
Two people were found dead by police in Ilkeston Road just after 04:00 BST.
Officers were then called to Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people, leaving one in a critical condition.
A man was later found dead in Magdala Road and a 31-year-old man was held on suspicion of murder.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were working with counter-terrorism policing colleagues to investigate the circumstances.
The force added it was not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.
Multiple cordons are in place around the city centre, with Ilkeston Road, Magdala Road, Milton Street and Maple Street remaining shut.
'Establishing facts'
Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is a tragic series of events which has led to the lives of three innocent people being taken and left another member of the public in a critical condition in hospital.
"My thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking incident, and we will be working extremely hard to understand exactly what has happened.
"We are at the early stages of the investigation and need to determine the motives behind these attacks and will keep the public updated as soon as we are able to say more.
"We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents and are working alongside counter-terrorism policing to establish the facts - as we would normally do in these types of circumstances.
"We do have a man in custody who has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Currently, we do not believe there is anyone else involved in this incident."
