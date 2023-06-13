Nottingham: Serious police incident closes city centre
A police investigation into a "serious incident" in Nottingham is causing significant disruption.
A large police cordon has been put up in the city centre and there are multiple road closures stopping access for trams and some buses.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was also in attendance assisting the police force.
The public have been told to avoid the area and plan alternate routes.
Roads that are currently closed are:
- Ilkeston Road
- Milton Street
- Magdala Road
- Maples Street
- Woodborough Road (from junction of Magdala Road into the city)
- Maid Marian Way at the junction of Parliament Street
Nottingham Express Transit (NET) - the operators of the tram network - said all of its services had been suspended.
Gavin Bevis, BBC East Midlands reporter, in Nottingham
The cordon on Upper Parliament Street is large - covering the whole intersection at the front of Nottingham's Royal Concert Hall.
It is a busy part of the city and many people were curious about the large police presence as they made their way past, with officers helping them find alternative routes around the cordon.
Loudspeakers at the tram stop were informing passengers that no services were running due to a "major police incident".
Armed officers could also been seen in Old Market Square - but no obvious signs of alarm at this point.
There are also multiple fire engines at another cordon on nearby Milton Street.
Ch Insp Neil Humphries, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.
"Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time."
