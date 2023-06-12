Nottingham stabbing: Woman charged with murder of man, 74
A woman has been charged with the murder of a 74-year-old man in Nottingham, police said.
Barry Spooner was found dead at his home in Gladstone Street, Forest Fields, on 7 June after concerns were raised about his welfare.
Mr Spooner died as a result of stab wounds and police said he may have been dead for some time before he was found.
Sarah Hansford, 44, from Coalville in Leicestershire, will appear before Nottingham magistrates on Tuesday.
She has also been charged with robbery in relation to another incident.
Two men, aged 58 and 53, have been released on bail as investigations continue.
Nottinghamshire Police said Mr Spooner was described as a "kind and gentle man" by his family.
Det Ch Insp Clare Dean said: "A team has been working around the clock on this investigation and I am pleased we have now been able to charge a suspect.
"As our investigation continues, our thoughts will remain with Barry's family and all who knew him."
