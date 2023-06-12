Nottingham passengers rescued after tram hits power wire pole
Passengers have been taken off a tram in Nottingham after it struck a pole carrying overhead wires.
Nottingham Express Transit confirmed just after 17:00 BST on Monday there was no service between Wilkinson Street and Hucknall, due to a "major issue".
The company said all passengers were safe, adding it did not link the issue to lightning in the area.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue service said the suspension was "likely to be the case for 48 hours".
An NET spokesperson said: "We currently have no service between Wilkinson Street and Hucknall following an incident at the Bulwell stop involving one of our trams that has struck a pole supporting overhead line equipment.
"All passengers were able to safely evacuate the tram.
"At this stage we do not believe the extreme weather in Nottingham was a factor, but an initial investigation is already under way and we are unable to comment further until this has been completed."
The fire service tweeted: "We have multiple fire engines at an incident that's affected the route between Wilkinson Street and Hucknall.
"No trams are running between these stops, and it is likely to be the case for 48 hours."
