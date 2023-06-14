Nottinghamshire Pride: Thousands expected to attend event
Nottinghamshire's annual Pride celebration is to return, its organisers have announced.
The event, which celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, is due to begin with a march which will start in Lister Gate, Nottingham, at 11:00 BST on 29 July.
It is scheduled to make its way through the city to Hockley, where a number of market stalls will be set up.
Organisers said 8,000 people took part in the 2022 parade and hope that number will be even higher in 2023.
They added the theme of the 2023 event - named Together - would look at the past, present and future for the LGBTQ+ community.
'Come together'
Craig Martin, co-chair of Nottinghamshire Pride, said: "After such a successful event last year, we're really excited for this year's event.
"We hope to see lots of people there to celebrate with us again.
"From the march to the amazing stall providers and incredible acts, the underlying message of this year's event is for people to come together and join us as we celebrate the past, present and future.
"This year's theme is a particularly important one for us too, as it serves as a reminder of how far the nation's LGBTQ+ community has come and the journey we are still on."
He added there were several acts planned for the event, which would be revealed shortly.
