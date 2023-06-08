Sutton-in-Ashfield: Remains confirmed as miner who went missing in 1967
Police have confirmed human remains found in a field are of a miner who went missing 56 years ago.
The remains were found in farmland off Coxmoor Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, on 26 April.
A murder inquiry was launched last month and police have now confirmed the deceased man is father-of-six Alfred Swinscoe.
Officers believe he was killed and buried in land about four to six-foot deep.
Nottinghamshire Police said officers were contacted by Russell Lowbridge, who was four years old when his grandfather Mr Swinscoe went missing in "mysterious and unusual circumstances".
DNA tests were carried out on Mr Lowbridge and Mr Swinscoe's son, now in his 70s, and matched against the bones exhumed from the ground.
Police believe Mr Swinscoe was murdered due to the injuries sustained, including trauma to parts of the skeleton that were found.
Mr Swinscoe was living in the Derbyshire village of Pinxton when he went missing.
He worked at Langton Colliery as a "cutter", known for operating a machine that cut large chunks of coal out of the coal face for others to then break down.
Mr Swinscoe had the nickname "Sparrow" and was also known as "Champion Pigeon Man of Pinxton", due to his love of pigeon racing.
Four of his six children are still alive and he has a number of grandchildren, police added.
His last known sighting was at the Pinxton Miners Arms, a pub that was popular with the local mining community before it closed and was converted into a house.
The former pub is a "short drive" from where the remains were located.
It is thought Mr Swinscoe was drinking with his two sons and a friend on the night of his disappearance.
He was last seen giving money to his son to buy a round and then left to use the outside toilet.
