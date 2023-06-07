Nottingham hospital staff help terminally-ill mum watch son's wedding
- Published
Hospital staff helped a terminally-ill mother watch her son's wedding via FaceTime, with the day recreated on the ward.
Jillian Crossland, 70, from Nottingham, fell at home and fractured her hip shortly before son Ian's wedding.
Staff at the Queen's Medical Centre tried to get Ms Crossland fit enough to go in person but she was too unwell.
The Trauma and Orthopaedics team helped her watch the event and decorated a room on the ward.
The team helped Ms Crossland - who has lung cancer and two brain tumours - get ready, then her sister Janet and niece Vanessa arrived to take her to the ward's decorated family room, with her entrance being viewed by guests at the wedding, also via FaceTime.
'Meant so much'
Son Ian said: "We did consider cancelling the wedding, but after being reassured by mum's care team that they could still make it special for her, we decided to go ahead.
"It made my day because I was feeling guilty about getting married without my mum being there, but this was the next best thing."
On 20 May, two days after the wedding, the groom and his new bride Natasha arrived in full wedding attire for official photographs on the ward balcony, which was decked out with flowers.
Hannah Shaw, ward sister from Trauma and Orthopaedics, said: "I've never seen Jillian smile so much as when she arrived in that room and saw the effort we had gone to, to make it as special as we could.
"It was an honour to be able to provide something so small - but that meant so much to the family and Jillian."
