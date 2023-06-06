Mansfield shop badly damaged in overnight fire
A large fire at a shop closed a main road in a Nottinghamshire town overnight.
Five fire appliances were called to Clumber Street in Mansfield at 00:32 BST on Tuesday to reports a commercial building was alight.
The ring road was reopened by 04:25 with two appliances remaining to damp down.
There are no reports of any injuries and an investigation into the cause will start as soon as the area is safe.
Clumber Street is still closed and the public is asked to avoid the area.
Social media comments indicate the affected premises is a Polish supermarket.
