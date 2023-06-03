Newark school fire: Children told to keep away from building
- Published
Children have been told to keep away from a former school building where a fire broke out earlier in the week.
Emergency crews were called to the blaze at the old Lilley and Stone School in Newark at about 17:20 BST on Tuesday.
Nottinghamshire Police said the derelict site was known to be somewhere local young people would gather.
They said it was "extremely important" they kept away as the structure was unsafe.
A cordon has been placed around the building, in London Road.
Insp Charlotte Ellam, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "For obvious reasons, derelict buildings like this one are unsafe to explore.
"These safety concerns have only been amplified because of this fire, so I'd ask that people please stay away."
Parents in the area have also been told to know where their children were and what they were doing.
Michelle Fitzpatrick, from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: "Parents - please remind your children of the dangers of going into derelict buildings and also highlight the consequences they could face when playing with fire."
The two authorities are working together to determine the cause of the fire.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police.
