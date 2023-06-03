Nottingham prepares to mark Windrush 75th anniversary
A series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the ship HMT Windrush in the UK is due to be held in Nottingham.
The British troopship, which arrived in Essex on 21 June 1948, carried hundreds of passengers from the Caribbean hoping for a new life in Britain.
Nottingham City Council plans to celebrate the contribution of the Windrush generation to the city.
The deputy leader said she was very excited by the plans.
The events will include a lecture about Windrush on 8 June at 18:00 in the NTU University Hall, a civic service on 22 June at Nottingham Council House, a Windrush Cuisine and International Celebration on 24 June and a commemorative gospel service at Binks Yard at 15:30 BST on 25 June.
Audra Wynter, the deputy leader, said: "I am very excited that in June Nottingham will again be hosting a number of exciting events, celebrating the extraordinary contribution of the Windrush generation to our city.
"This year is a significant time as it marks the 75th anniversary of the ship HMT Windrush coming to the UK in 1948.
"This is a great opportunity to thank the Windrush generation for overcoming great sacrifice and hardship and celebrate their descendants who have gone on to lead the field across Nottingham's public life, in business, the arts and sport.
"As the city council's first female black deputy leader, I am looking forward to celebrating my own heritage throughout June."
