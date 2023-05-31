Caravan fire victim's mum to meet officials over caravan regulations
The mother of a two-year-old who died in a caravan fire is to meet ministers and holiday industry representatives to ask for tougher regulations.
Louisiana-Brooke Dolan died at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, Lincolnshire, in 2021.
Investigators said the blaze began in a boiler cupboard, but could not decide on how it started.
Natasha Broadley, of Newark, Nottinghamshire, wants annual mandatory gas checks at holiday parks.
She is meeting crime, policing and fire minister Chris Philp, the National Caravan Council, and the British Holidays and Home Park Association in London on Friday.
'Black smoke was heaving'
An inquest into Louisiana's death last month heard the gas safety certificate for the boiler had expired five months before the fire, which took place on 23 August 2021.
A coroner said the death could not be specifically attributed to the boiler, and a conclusion of accidental death was recorded.
Ms Broadley - who managed to get three of her children out of the caravan after the fire broke out when she was in the shower - said it was a narrow escape for the rest of the family.
"I took one breath, because the black smoke was heaving - I can't even explain it," the 35-year-old said.
"I went back in, that's all I was doing... [then] I collapsed out of the window.
"They found [Louisiana-Brooke] on the floor - she must have breathed in the black smoke and collapsed and went on the floor - so where I was passing she was at my feet, and I didn't even know."
Ms Broadley - who has already met Newark MP Robert Jenrick to discuss her concerns - has now started a petition for a change in the law to make caravan gas safety checks a legal requirement.
Although they are not currently mandatory, the majority of park owners do require them.
"It took seven minutes for my caravan to burn," she said.
"I could have had six minutes to get out, not 60 seconds."
Laver Leisure, which owns the Ingoldmells site, previously said it was "wholly supportive" of the measures proposed by Miss Broadley.
The company said: "On our parks all home owners are required to have a gas test every year and an electricity test every three years.
"Our owners are now sent emails and SMS messages two months, one month and two weeks before their existing certificates expire. If tests are not performed prior to expiration of the certificate then the home is disconnected from the main services and cannot be occupied."