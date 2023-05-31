Warhammer: Royal Mail issues stamps to mark game's 40th anniversary
- Published
Stamps to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Warhammer - one of Britain's most popular miniature wargames - have been issued by Royal Mail.
Six stamps depict characters from Warhammer 40,000, Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer: The Old World.
A further four stamps feature illustrations from the franchise archive.
They are available to pre-order and are due to go on sale on 8 June.
Created in 1983, the fantasy theme game involves players simulating battles between armies using plastic miniatures.
Since its launch, it has been hugely successful with sales reaching a record high during lockdown.
Games Workshop is the Nottingham-based firm behind the game.
Helen Smallridge, global head of marketing at the company, said: "We're delighted to be partnering with Royal Mail to mark the 40th anniversary".
"From humble beginnings, Warhammer has grown into a British institution and a global success, with our fantasy miniatures collected by millions around the world."
David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, described the game as "a creative, collaborative pursuit with a unique power to spark the imagination."