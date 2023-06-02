Anger and distress over Nottinghamshire day care service axe
Families have said the loss of a day care service in Nottinghamshire will mean the "collapse of our lives".
About 35 adults with learning disabilities are provided care from two centres in Ruddington and Wilford.
But now the private provider, Thera, says it is ending the service due to a lack of funding from the county council.
The families said the prospect of losing the "lifeline" had left them angry and distressed.
Thera has operated the service at Clifton Football Club, in Ruddington, and at the village community hall in Wilford since 2006.
In a meeting last week, families were told this will cease from September.
However, they fear it may end even sooner due to the 15 members of staff, who have been handed redundancy notices, leaving the job earlier.
Parents of those affected said the service had been a lifeline for their adult children and themselves, and they felt "deeply distressed" knowing it was set to cease imminently.
They are also concerned that those who are cared for together could be separated around the county, which they would find difficult to deal with.
Anne and Tom Carter's daughter Sally-Anne, 45, has been part of the same care programme for 26 years.
Mr Carter said: "Sally feels completely safe there - it is her family, her respite for the day.
"It is the reason to get up every morning for the transport, she won't be late for the transport.
"[Losing] it would mean the collapse of her life and the collapse of our life - completely."
Mrs Carter added: "These are the most vulnerable of society and it feels like the whole social services system is crumbling."
Nottinghamshire County Council said it "understood how difficult change can be" for some of the people who use the service.
"Our social care teams are currently working closely with individuals and their families to identify alternative options," it added.
Thera confirmed it was working with the authority to try to find alternative provision.
