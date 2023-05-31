Laurence Griffiths: Man jailed for throat slash attack on woman
A man has been jailed for violently beating a woman and slashing her throat.
Laurence Griffiths attacked the victim at his home in Loughborough Road, West Bridgford on 25 July 2022, leaving her in a coma with broken ribs.
The 42-year-old was cleared of attempted murder but admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
At Nottingham Crown Court on Friday, Griffiths was jailed for a minimum of 12 years.
'Appalling attack'
Nottinghamshire Police said at first he claimed the pair had been hitting each other as part of a game.
He later said said he was high on drugs and alcohol and could not remember how his victim came to be injured.
Officers said Griffiths eventually called an ambulance but the victim required extensive emergency surgery and spent two weeks in a coma.
Det Con Chris Black said: "This was an appalling and sustained attack that left a woman with truly terrible injuries that could very well have proved fatal.
"Unsurprisingly this incident and the subsequent criminal trial has had a very profound impact on her so I hope she can draw some comfort from this sentence."
