Nuthall: Fire warning after sunglasses cause car blaze
- Published
Firefighters have issued a warning against leaving reflective objects in sunlight after a pair of sunglasses set a car on fire.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the blaze in Nuthall at 17:05 BST on Saturday.
The service said the fire, which significantly damaged the vehicle, was caused by a pair of sunglasses that had been left on its dashboard.
An engine from Stockhill Fire Station was called to extinguish the flames.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "The sun has been strong but beware this can cause fire. Make sure you keep reflective objects out of direct sunlight."
