Concerns as Newark sinkhole repair delays continue
Businesses who have been waiting for a sinkhole to be repaired say roadworks are affecting their livelihoods.
A large space opened up in Queens Road in Newark five weeks ago, affecting traffic along the route.
Since then two more holes have appeared in other parts of Nottinghamshire, which geologists say are "quite large and unusual".
Via East Midlands say access to the road has been maintained during the works.
Matthew Coupland, who runs a garage on Queens Road, said the closure around the sinkhole has had a "devastating" impact on trade.
"We've gone from [being] one of the busiest garages around to being worked up at 11 o'clock," he said.
"The MOTs have dropped off, and that's the bread and butter work, servicing's dropped off, the phones aren't even ringing."
Ian Patchett, from Via East Midlands, which works with Nottinghamshire County Council to look after roads in the area, said a Victorian brick culvert under the road has been damaged, which has affected the length of time needed to repair the road.
"It's about 3m deep, the actual excavation, so the whole of the culvert has got to come out," he said.
"That takes time, because obviously it has to be done in a safe way.
"We've maintained access for all businesses all the way through [the repairs], and I'm in personal contact with them, trying to keep them updated where possible.
"We really appreciate their patience."
Other sinkholes have appeared around the county, with one in Worksop on 6 May caused by the collapse of part of a sewer pipe, and a burst pipe in Cotgrave causing another opening on 14 May.
A number of factors can cause the appearance of such holes, including the condition of roads, underlying rocks and extreme weather events.
Vanessa Banks, from the British Geological Survey, said the sudden appearance of a series of sinkholes in the county may be linked.
"We do feel that these particular ones are quite large and unusual in their occurrence, and therefore that would suggest that there is a coincidence of occurrences in the county at the moment," she said.
