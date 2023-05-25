Fire crews rescue stricken kitten from drainpipe
Firefighters came to the rescue of an eight-week-old kitten after it became stuck in a drain pipe.
Crews from Edwinstowe in Nottinghamshire were called out to free the stricken feline after he was discovered at the Dukeries Complex in Boughton on Tuesday evening.
Small electric cutters were used to carefully retrieve the young cat.
Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the kitten was now being looked after by vets.
Watch manager Sean McCallum said: "We believe the kitten had been trapped in the drainpipe for a few days, so at only eight weeks old, he's a lucky little chap.
"Inspector Kate Burris from the RSPCA also attended the incident and provided some much needed TLC, before taking him for veterinary care.
"We hear he's doing very well!"
