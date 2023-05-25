Fire-hit Stuart Broad and Harry Gurney pub confirms reopening date
- Published
A pub part-owned by England cricketer Stuart Broad that was badly damaged in a fire has confirmed a reopening date.
The Tap and Run, in Upper Broughton, Nottinghamshire, lost its roof and upper floor early on 11 June last year.
The pub is co-owned by Nottinghamshire and England bowler Broad and former England bowler Harry Gurney.
After a more than £1m renovation, it has been confirmed it will reopen on 26 June, though bookings will initially be limited.
In a social media post, the pub said it was "thrilled" to be reopening.
It added: "It's been quite a journey, but we're filled with excitement as we prepare to serve you once more.
"We can't wait to see you all again."
The fire was caused by laundry that ignited in a tumble dryer.
The pub forms part of The Cat and Wickets Pub Company, owned by the cricketing pair.
While it is located in Nottinghamshire, it has a Leicestershire postcode and its proximity to the county border meant it could be named Pub of the Year at the Leicestershire Tourism and Hospitality Awards 2021.
