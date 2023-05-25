Year 5 pupils crowned funniest class in Beano joke competition
Pupils at a Nottinghamshire school are celebrating after winning the Beano's Britain's Funniest Class competition.
Indigo 1, a Year 5 class at Greasley Beauvale Primary School in Eastwood, will be immortalised by one of the comic's artists.
Their winning joke - "What happened to the maths teacher's garden? It grew square roots" - will also feature on the front cover.
Headteacher Michelle Bates said it was a unique experience for her students.
"The kids had an absolute blast crafting their joke, and having it showcased on the cover of the Beano comic is an extraordinary, one-of-a-kind moment," she said.
"We're overjoyed to spread their hilarious joke far and wide, bringing laughter to the entire nation and eliciting countless morning chuckles."
A shortlist of 10 jokes was subject to a public vote before a final winner was selected by the comic.
The competition has been running for the past five years, with the winning joke featured in this week's issue.
Mike Stirling, from Beano Studios, said: "As Brits we're renowned for our sense of humour and at Beano we always believe that the best jokes come from kids."