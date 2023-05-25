Nottingham to Lincoln rail projects aims to cut journey times
An £18m plan to shorten train journey times between Nottingham and Lincoln has been drawn up.
Regional transport group Midlands Connect wants the government to fund improvements to the line between the cities.
Under its proposals, the speed of most trains on the rail corridor would be increased from 50mph (80km/h) to 75mph (120km/h).
The Department for Transport has been contacted for comment.
Midlands Connect's business case for the improvements, called "All change: The Castle Line", said just 10% of journeys between Nottingham and Lincoln were made by train.
It estimates that the improvements will cut journey times by between two and five minutes, and hopes quicker trains will be a more attractive option than driving, leading to reduced congestion roads between the cities.
The report recommends improvement work should start in April 2026, and be completed by summer 2028.
Chief executive officer of Midlands Connect, Maria Machancoses, said: "This is an important connection between two major urban areas, and our plans for investment represent the first step in encouraging more passengers to use the trains.
"We recognise the need to make train travel more attractive and help people transition to sustainable transport.
"Our purpose is to create a fairer, greener and stronger Midlands.
"Faster connections between our towns and cities will bring a boost to the area for all the residents, businesses and visitors."
Midlands Connect said the plans had been developed with the support of Nottinghamshire County Council, Nottingham City Council, Lincolnshire County Council and Local Enterprise Partnerships.
It said Network Rail and East Midlands Railway (EMR) had also been been heavily involved.