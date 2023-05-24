Nottingham maternity review families ask for changes to process
Families affected by maternity failings at Nottingham's hospital have called for changes to the ongoing review.
The units at Nottingham University Hospitals (NUH) NHS Trust are being examined by midwife and healthcare expert Donna Ockenden.
After meeting the inquiry team, the families called for the review to change to an "opt-out" system, where families would be included by default.
Ms Ockenden herself warned the review might fail without more engagement.
The review comes after dozens of baby deaths and injuries at the Queen's Medical Centre and Nottingham City Hospital.
So far, 1,266 families have contacted the review team themselves directly and to date 674 of these have given consent to join it.
Families met Ms Ockenden, the trust's chief executive Anthony May and chair of the board Nick Carver on Tuesday.
They asked for a public apology and accountability from the trust board for failings in maternity services.
Following the meeting, the families have also asked the Department of Health and Social Care, NHS England, Mr May and Mr Carver to agree to change the review from "opt-in" to "opt-out".
Families approached
Ms Ockenden's previous review in Shrewsbury and Telford, which used the "opt-out" approach, included more than 95% of affected families.
The Nottingham trust wrote to 1,377 families at the end of November and the end of January.
The letters went to families who had experienced stillbirth, neonatal deaths, brain damage to the baby, harm to mothers or relatives of mothers who died.
But only 360 families have responded to these letters.
In total, 28% of white women contacted responded, while for Black and Asian women the figures were 10% and 5% respectively.
In Nottingham, only about 25% of families known to be affected have been included in the review.
Ms Ockenden said: "As it stands, with our 674 families who have joined the review, I can't say as the chair we have anywhere near a representative sample of the rich diversity that we know exists in Nottingham.
"There is significantly more work to do."
'Radical rethink'
She said if the review could not get a representative base, "women and their families are almost certain to say 'here we go again, another review and our voices haven't been heard'".
Investigating this, the team found people were put off by the fact the letters were from the trust, were written only in English and used technical legal language.
"A big part of this review was about the trust learning and improving," Ms Ockenden said.
"You cannot say in the tiny number of women that have come forward that we have enough to learn.
"We need a radical rethink about how we ensure that women from all communities across Nottingham feel confident to come forward.
"As the chair, I will only work to the highest standards."
Ms Ockenden said the review team was looking at ways of better engaging with affected families.
In a statement, the families who went to the meeting said: "Overall, the meeting was constructive.
"However, the families remain cautious and await to see what positive cultural changes can be made by the senior leaders."
