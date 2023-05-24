Coxmoor Road: Murder inquiry launched after human remains found
A murder investigation has begun following the discovery of human remains in a field in Nottinghamshire.
Officers have so far been unable to identify the remains, which were found in farmland off Coxmoor Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield on 26 April.
Tests concluded the remains were that of a male skeleton, with an estimated age of 40 to 60 with signs of trauma.
However, a theory they could be of Robin Barrows Spencer, who went missing in 2004, has been ruled out.
Nottinghamshire Police said extensive work, including a post-mortem examination, had been carried out since the remains were exhumed.
The force said further work was required to identify the person - who was estimated to be between about 5ft 4in (1.62m) and 5ft 6in (1.67m).
Mr Spencer was 47 when he was reported missing by his mother in June 2004.
His body was never recovered and a murder investigation was launched in 2006.
Police said extensive DNA testing had established the remains were not of Mr Spencer.
Further tests to be carried out include radiocarbon dating testing, which can take several months, clothing analysis and checks of the Missing Person database.
Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin said: "We have a team of detectives working extremely hard alongside a team of scientists to gather as much detail as possible to help us identify the person.
"At this stage we believe the man was murdered due to the injuries sustained. This includes trauma to parts of the skeleton, which are undergoing further analysis.
"We also believe he was buried at this site so no-one could find him. It is also possible that the burial site is also not the place where his murder occurred.
"However, we keep an open mind. We also know this is not a murder that has happened recently.
"We know this because it takes a number of years for the body to decompose to bone."
Mr Griffin urged anyone with information to come forward.
