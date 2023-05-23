Nottingham Forest fan travels from Australia to witness win
A Nottingham Forest fan who travelled from Australia to see her team escape relegation said the atmosphere was like nothing she had experienced before.
Jackie Mutimer, 56, emigrated to Melbourne in 1999, the year Forest were last relegated from the Premier League.
She returned to the UK to watch the Reds' last two home games of the season.
She said witnessing Forest beat Arsenal 1-0 at the City Ground on Saturday to stay up was "absolutely amazing".
Ms Mutimer, who grew up in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, said Forest staying in the Premier League was so important that she wanted to come back to will them on.
"I saw the Brighton game and, obviously, the Arsenal game and they won both of them," she said.
"To say I'm proud is an understatement. Every one of those players went out there and they ran their hearts out and as a supporter, that's all you want."
Ms Mutimer watched the match from the Peter Taylor Stand with her mother and Australian husband.
She said it was the most incredible evening she had ever had at City Ground.
"I started going to the City Ground when I was probably about 13," she said.
"I've seen European Cup games, we've been to Wembley, but to witness what I did at the weekend was just absolutely amazing.
"I have never, ever heard the crowd, or experienced that atmosphere, ever at the City Ground," she said.
The club had been at risk of relegation after spending the last few months near the bottom of the table.
The 3-1 win against Brighton was the first time Ms Mutimer had seen Forest play live since they beat Sheffield United in the play-off final at Wembley last season to win promotion to the top flight.
"I'm lucky enough that in Australia they show all the Premier League games," she said.
"You can always hear the crowd but to be there, it blows your socks off."