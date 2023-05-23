Leicester Tigers rugby ground trek in memory of friend raises £2,000
- Published
A group of rugby clubmates have raised more than £2,000 in a walking challenge in memory of a friend who died of bowel cancer.
Andy "Hoggy" Hogg died in March, aged 57.
Keyworth Rugby Football Club members walked 43 miles (69km) from their Nottinghamshire club to the home of Leicester Tigers - and back again.
Organiser Steve Helliwell said: "I'm sure our friend Hoggy would appreciate everyone's effort."
He said the 12 walkers had set off at 06:00 on Saturday on the walk - named Hiking for Hoggy - and had reached the Tigers' ground just over 12 hours later.
"The Tigers staff were really great and accommodating, allowing us to get on the pitch and have some pictures taken," he said.
"We all got back safely and were greeted by our friends and family of Hoggy, which was really special.
"Every step was worth it.
"The money raised will go towards the important work in the fight against bowel cancer."
Mr Helliwell said the aim of the walk was both to remember Mr Hogg and to raise money for Bowel Cancer UK.
"Hoggy was part of the Keyworth rugby family, and this is what families do: come together," he said.
"Andy and his family were active members of our little rugby club, as well as being die-hard Tigers fans.
"If we can highlight this horrible disease and what can be done to identify it, more people - not just men - can live a little longer than our mate Hoggy."
Luke Squires, director of fundraising at Bowel Cancer UK, said: "We're so grateful to all of Hoggy's friends at Keyworth Rugby Club for honouring his memory with this special event; a fitting tribute that has the potential to save future heartbreak for others."
