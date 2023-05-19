Declan O'Donnell: Murderer who live-streamed 'sadistic' attack jailed
- Published
A murderer who live-streamed a "sadistic" two-hour attack on his aunt's partner that saw him die from his injuries has been jailed for life.
Declan O'Donnell, 24, carried out the prolonged attack on his victim Paul Cox while filming it on social media.
Mr Cox, 63, died on 18 February 2022 - eight days after the attack at his home in Mansfield Road, Nottingham.
O'Donnell was sentenced to a minimum term of 23 years in prison at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday.
The court heard how O'Donnell, of Gunthorpe Drive in the city, subjected Mr Cox to a "relentless and humiliating assault" as he lay on the floor, leaving him unconscious while filming the attack.
He kicked his victim in the face, stamped on his genitals, and threatened to rape him.
O'Donnell, who was an alcoholic, carried out the attack because he believed Mr Cox was responsible for causing the death of his mother, which was related to alcohol abuse, Judge James Samson said.
Police officers arrived at the address where O'Donnell answered the door but tried to "blag his way out of the situation" and redirected police to another address, delaying the medical attention his victim urgently needed.
They returned and were forced to restrain O'Donnell, who had drunk 10 pints of beer and two shorts.
'Showing no mercy'
Mr Cox, who was found by police covered in blood and unable to speak, suffered 25 fractures to his body, as well as a crushed oesophagus and blunt force injuries to his spine and brain.
Addressing O'Donnell, Mr Samson added: "Throughout the attack, you filmed yourself and him as he lay bloody, beaten and distressed on the floor.
"Words do not do justice to the horror of the images the jury had to see."
O'Donnell was found guilty of murder after a trial.
He had admitted manslaughter under the grounds of diminished responsibility and an abnormality of the mind but this claim was refuted by prosecutor Gordon Aspden KC, who pursued an allegation of murder.
Clive Stockwell KC, defending, said O'Donnell, who was a father-of-two, was suffering from a series of mental health conditions, including alcohol dependence.
His brother, Peter Cox, who made the decision to turn off his life support in hospital, paid tribute to his brother on the steps of Nottingham Crown Court following the sentencing.
He said: "We are pleased with the outcome, but as a family we are so saddened at the thought of how many lives this has destroyed.
"For our family, the past 15 months have been the most difficult time of our lives, and now that this is over we can finally focus on grieving for Paul."
Mr Cox was not able to give an account of what happened as he never regained consciousness, but Nottinghamshire Police said it was able to piece together evidence using the video stream.
Det Insp Melanie Crutchley of Nottinghamshire Police added: "Not only was Paul beaten unconscious over a prolonged period of time, O'Donnell was lucid enough to live stream the attack on his mobile phone, showing no mercy throughout.
"It was a sadistic attack and by refusing to accept responsibility for his horrendous actions, O'Donnell subjected Paul's loved ones to further pain by taking the case to trial, where the footage had to be replayed in open court."
O'Donnell will not be eligible for parole for 21 years and 272 days following the 15 months he has already served in custody.
