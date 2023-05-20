Leicester Tigers rugby ground is destination for Keyworth charity walkers
- Published
A group of rugby clubmates are to embark on a walking challenge in memory of a friend who died of bowel cancer.
Andy "Hoggy" Hogg died in March, aged 57.
Keyworth Rugby Football Club members plan to walk 40 miles (64km) from their Nottinghamshire club to the home of Leicester Tigers - and back again.
Organiser Steve Helliwell said: "It's because Hoggy was such a great bloke and a big character at the club, we decided to do this walk in his memory."
The walkers - who include men, women and children, all connected to the club - plan to set off later on the walk, named Hiking for Hoggy.
Some of the walkers hope to complete the challenge within 12 hours.
Mr Helliwell said the aim was to remember Mr Hogg, an active club member, and raise money and awareness for the charity Bowel Cancer UK.
"It's going to be tough but knowing who we're doing it for and why will push us along," he said.
"Hoggy was part of the Keyworth rugby family, and this is what families do: come together.
"Andy and his family were active members of our little rugby club, as well as being die-hard Tigers fans.
"If we can highlight this horrible disease and what can be done to identify it, more people - not just men - can live a little longer than our mate Hoggy."
Luke Squires, director of fundraising at Bowel Cancer UK, said: "We're so grateful to all of Hoggy's friends at Keyworth Rugby Club for honouring his memory with this special event; a fitting tribute that has the potential to save future heartbreak for others.
"The money raised by Hiking for Hoggy will help us make more people aware of the signs and symptoms of the disease."
