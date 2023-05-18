Coxmoor Road: Police vacate site of human remains discovery
Police said efforts to identify human remains found in a field are continuing after ending a three-week investigation at the site.
Officers closed Coxmoor Road in Sutton-in-Ashfield after skeletal remains were discovered on 26 April.
However the large cordon was lifted on Wednesday afternoon after specialist officers and scientists completed their digging work at the scene.
Nottinghamshire Police thanked people in the area for their support.
Supt Claire Rukas said: "This continues to be an extremely complex investigation with officers working alongside a whole range of scientists to find out who this person is and how they died.
"I would like to thank the community for their full support as we know a cordon of this size would have caused much inconvenience."
The remains were removed from the site at the end of last week.
The force said a post-mortem examination is being carried out to try to identify what caused the death and who the person was.
