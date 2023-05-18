Cotgrave: Repairs under way after sinkhole collapses road
Water firm Severn Trent apologised for the disruption caused by a sinkhole which caused part of a road to collapse.
The firm said its teams were working to repair damage to the busy junction of Main Road and Plumtree Road in Cotgrave, Nottinghamshire.
Police closed the junction when the sinkhole appeared on Sunday.
Engineers said they had been able to fix the damaged water pipe and hoped to reopen the road as soon as possible.
A Severn Trent spokesman said: "We're sorry for the disruption caused by a burst water pipe.
"To keep everyone safe as we work, we have closed a section of the road and would like to apologise for any inconvenience that this might cause.
"We have now completed the repair on the pipe and will be working to get everything back to normal and the road open again as quickly as possible."
One resident, who did not wish to be named, said the hole had become a village talking point.
"Everyone has been coming down for a look," they said.
"It started as a small hole and just got bigger and bigger. It's lucky nobody drove into it."
